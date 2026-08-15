Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 488.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.75% to Rs 5.72 croreNet profit of Gujarat Natural Resources rose 488.08% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.75% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.723.35 71 OPM %202.108.36 -PBDT13.173.05 332 PBT11.491.93 495 NP11.351.93 488
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content