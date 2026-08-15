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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 488.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 488.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 70.75% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Natural Resources rose 488.08% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.75% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.723.35 71 OPM %202.108.36 -PBDT13.173.05 332 PBT11.491.93 495 NP11.351.93 488

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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