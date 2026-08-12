Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 45.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.63% to Rs 7.34 croreNet profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese rose 45.76% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.63% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.345.04 46 OPM %5.31-0.99 -PBDT1.220.79 54 PBT1.110.71 56 NP0.860.59 46
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