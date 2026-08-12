Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 45.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.63% to Rs 7.34 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese rose 45.76% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.63% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.345.045.31-0.991.220.791.110.710.860.59

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