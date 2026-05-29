Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.08% to Rs 317.21 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 26.56% to Rs 142.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.08% to Rs 317.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.80% to Rs 515.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 1158.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 986.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.