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Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.08% to Rs 317.21 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 26.56% to Rs 142.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.08% to Rs 317.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.80% to Rs 515.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 1158.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 986.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales317.21251.60 26 1158.38986.04 17 OPM %70.3662.22 -61.1358.41 - PBDT240.77178.27 35 795.70669.44 19 PBT210.45150.10 40 669.84552.38 21 NP142.20112.36 27 515.17396.90 30

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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