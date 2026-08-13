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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 41.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 41.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.64% to Rs 331.77 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 41.76% to Rs 147.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 331.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales331.77250.13 33 OPM %64.5058.88 -PBDT229.91170.71 35 PBT198.50139.26 43 NP147.90104.33 42

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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