Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav Port's Q1 container volumes rise 2.4% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port reported a 2.4% increase in container volumes to 1.68 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q1 FY27, compared with 1.64 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26.

Dry bulk cargo volumes stood at 0.52 million metric tons (MT) in Q1 FY27, compared with 0.55 MT in Q1 FY26.

Liquid cargo volumes declined to 0.22 MT in Q1 FY27 from 0.41 MT a year ago. Ro-Ro volumes surged 54.8% to 65,000 units in Q1 FY27 from 42,000 units in Q1 FY26.

Container trains handled fell to 346 from 447 a year ago, while containers moved via trains declined to 88,000 TEUs from 99,000 TEUs.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is designed to handle bulk, container, liquid, and Ro-Ro cargo and to provide port services such as marine services and material handling.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 26.56% to Rs 142.20 crore on a 26.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 317.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.71% to Rs 155.40 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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