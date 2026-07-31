Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 75.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 75.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.42% to Rs 5.53 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 75.27% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.534.67 18 OPM %11.7510.71 -PBDT1.123.06 -63 PBT1.063.01 -65 NP0.702.83 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 890.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2026 quarter

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 21.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 57.52% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Next Story