Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 75.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.42% to Rs 5.53 croreNet profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 75.27% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.534.67 18 OPM %11.7510.71 -PBDT1.123.06 -63 PBT1.063.01 -65 NP0.702.83 -75
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