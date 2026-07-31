Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 75.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.42% to Rs 5.53 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 75.27% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.534.6711.7510.711.123.061.063.010.702.83

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