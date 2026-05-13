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Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 4.23 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 80.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1209.35% to Rs 28.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 16.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.234.11 3 16.8917.79 -5 OPM %-1.189.00 -1.6610.74 - PBDT0.450.59 -24 32.102.72 1080 PBT0.380.54 -30 31.892.51 1171 NP0.120.60 -80 28.022.14 1209

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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