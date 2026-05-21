Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 310.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 239.07% to Rs 26.99 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 310.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 239.07% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.92% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 194.81% to Rs 88.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.