Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 108.65 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 27.89% to Rs 67.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 108.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.108.65101.1388.5881.0496.1581.6390.2470.4667.2352.57

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