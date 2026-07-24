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Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 108.65 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 27.89% to Rs 67.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 108.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales108.65101.13 7 OPM %88.5881.04 -PBDT96.1581.63 18 PBT90.2470.46 28 NP67.2352.57 28

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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