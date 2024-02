Sales decline 42.29% to Rs 2007.75 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 71.22% to Rs 117.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 409.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.29% to Rs 2007.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3478.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2007.753478.995.369.94190.18359.38144.19313.32117.99409.93

