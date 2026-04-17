Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 8.72%, Gains for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 274.3, up 8.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 274.3, up 8.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has added around 6.19% in last one month.