Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 289.75, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% jump in NIFTY and a 18.58% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 289.75, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24100.55. The Sensex is at 77262.1, up 0.45%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has gained around 21.88% in last one month.