Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 280.19, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 280.19, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has risen around 19.08% in last one month.