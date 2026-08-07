Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.05% to Rs 9.00 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Terce Laboratories reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.05% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.0010.85-5.44-0.09-0.040.03-0.15-0.07-0.18-0.04

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