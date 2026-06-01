Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 7.47% to Rs 11.40 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.47% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 47.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.4012.32 -7 47.4750.20 -5 OPM %6.408.52 -7.887.73 - PBDT0.781.07 -27 3.903.77 3 PBT0.650.97 -33 3.483.39 3 NP0.10-3.39 LP 2.20-0.98 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stellant Securities (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2026 quarter

M P Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Modipon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story