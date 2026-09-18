Gujarat Themis Biosyn completes acquisition of MicroBiopharm Japan Co.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% equity shareholding in MicroBiopharm Japan Co. (MBJ), Japan, through Themis Biosyn Japan, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Japan.

The transaction, first announced on 22 May 2026, has now been closed following receipt of all customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions.

The acquisition was made from funds managed or advised by T Capital Partners Co., a Japan based private equity fund, for a total consideration of JPY 21.5 billion, funded through an optimal mix of debt and equity.

The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive for GTBL. The existing MBJ management team will continue to lead operations.