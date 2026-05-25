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Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 9.25% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 44.23 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 9.25% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 44.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.29% to Rs 46.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 165.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.2337.74 17 165.82150.80 10 OPM %43.7942.50 -45.5545.65 - PBDT18.3817.32 6 75.0170.91 6 PBT14.3416.09 -11 62.0965.54 -5 NP10.8912.00 -9 46.6848.77 -4

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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