Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.08% to Rs 43.79 croreNet profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 22.19% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.08% to Rs 43.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.7935.87 22 OPM %47.5038.81 -PBDT19.1414.15 35 PBT15.1712.12 25 NP11.079.06 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content