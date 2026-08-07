Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.08% to Rs 43.79 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 22.19% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.08% to Rs 43.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.43.7935.8747.5038.8119.1414.1515.1712.1211.079.06

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