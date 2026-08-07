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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.08% to Rs 43.79 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 22.19% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.08% to Rs 43.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.7935.87 22 OPM %47.5038.81 -PBDT19.1414.15 35 PBT15.1712.12 25 NP11.079.06 22

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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