Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 238.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom rose 238.19% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.83% to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.46% to Rs 22.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 889.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.