Gujjubhai Industries standalone net profit rises 39.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.86% to Rs 39.69 croreNet profit of Gujjubhai Industries rose 39.07% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.86% to Rs 39.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.6923.23 71 OPM %6.637.79 -PBDT2.211.65 34 PBT2.101.51 39 NP2.101.51 39
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