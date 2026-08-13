Gujjubhai Industries standalone net profit rises 39.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.86% to Rs 39.69 crore

Net profit of Gujjubhai Industries rose 39.07% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.86% to Rs 39.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.6923.236.637.792.211.652.101.512.101.51

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