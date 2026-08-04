Gulf Oil Lubricants clocks nearly 32% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has reported 31.9% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 127.5 crore on a 32.5% increase in revenue to Rs 1,320.4 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 34.6% YoY to Rs 170.4 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 20 basis points YoY to 12.9% in the June'26 quarter.

Ravi Chawla, managing director & CEO, said: "We have commenced FY27 with strong momentum and record performances.

Despite the West Asia crisis and a volatile macro environment, we continued to execute with focus and agility, resulting in strong volume-led profitable growth. Lubricants volume grew 17% Y-o-Y during the quarter, supported by effective market execution and proactive customer engagement.

Growth was all-round across our key business segments in B2C, OEM and B2B with each delivering good double-digit volume growth. We ensured uninterrupted supply and service levels across markets, enabling us to support all our customers especialy OEMs and B2B partners, consistently in times when raw material availability was constrained, while capitalizing on new opportunities also." Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLIL), part of the Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International, is a leading player in India's lubricant market offering a comprehensive product portfolio in automotive and industrial lubricants. The scrip had jumped 4.10% to end at Rs 1159.85 on the BSE today.