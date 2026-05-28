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Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 1055.26 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 2.65% to Rs 89.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1055.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 952.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 347.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 4056.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3631.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1055.26952.74 11 4056.043631.16 12 OPM %12.9313.51 -12.6713.01 - PBDT138.99141.38 -2 555.13535.24 4 PBT120.09125.21 -4 485.98479.47 1 NP89.7592.19 -3 347.63359.85 -3

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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