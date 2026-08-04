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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 28.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 28.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 1327.21 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 28.45% to Rs 123.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 1327.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1016.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1327.211016.45 31 OPM %12.4912.53 -PBDT184.21143.93 28 PBT164.69127.78 29 NP123.1695.88 28

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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