Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 28.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 1327.21 croreNet profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 28.45% to Rs 123.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 1327.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1016.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1327.211016.45 31 OPM %12.4912.53 -PBDT184.21143.93 28 PBT164.69127.78 29 NP123.1695.88 28
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