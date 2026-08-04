Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 28.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 1327.21 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 28.45% to Rs 123.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 1327.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1016.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1327.211016.4512.4912.53184.21143.93164.69127.78123.1695.88

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