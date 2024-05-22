Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 38.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 38.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 869.63 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 38.74% to Rs 86.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 869.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 792.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.57% to Rs 307.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 3301.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2999.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales869.63792.05 10 3301.152999.10 10 OPM %13.4911.05 -12.7511.43 - PBDT131.1294.71 38 463.04352.32 31 PBT115.0184.00 37 412.30312.71 32 NP86.2462.16 39 307.96232.30 33

