Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 38.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 38.74% to Rs 86.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 869.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 792.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.57% to Rs 307.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 3301.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2999.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

