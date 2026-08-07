Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 306.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 639.87 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 306.30% to Rs 53.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 639.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 593.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales639.87593.23 8 OPM %13.276.17 -PBDT83.9330.41 176 PBT73.4019.89 269 NP53.5113.17 306
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