Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 434.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 550.82 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 434.76% to Rs 37.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 550.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 514.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 332.23% to Rs 107.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 2312.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.