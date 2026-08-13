Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 67.73% to Rs 3.03 croreNet profit of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 67.73% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.039.39 -68 OPM %1.981.60 -PBDT0.060.12 -50 PBT0.060.12 -50 NP0.050.10 -50
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