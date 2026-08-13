Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 67.73% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 67.73% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.039.391.981.600.060.120.060.120.050.10

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