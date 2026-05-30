Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 84.66% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery declined 70.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.66% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.18% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.81% to Rs 29.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.