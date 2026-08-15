GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 74.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.27% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of GVP Infotech rose 74.76% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.27% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.034.10-3766.6752.44-1.112.16-1.602.113.672.10

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