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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 74.76% in the June 2026 quarter

GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 74.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
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Sales decline 99.27% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of GVP Infotech rose 74.76% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.27% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.034.10 -99 OPM %-3766.6752.44 -PBDT-1.112.16 PL PBT-1.602.11 PL NP3.672.10 75

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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