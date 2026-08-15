GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 74.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.27% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of GVP Infotech rose 74.76% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.27% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.034.10 -99 OPM %-3766.6752.44 -PBDT-1.112.16 PL PBT-1.602.11 PL NP3.672.10 75
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