Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Gyan Developers & Builders reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.09 -100 OPM %0-11.11 -PBDT-0.06-0.01 -500 PBT-0.06-0.01 -500 NP-0.06-0.01 -500

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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