H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 22.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.15% to Rs 1364.53 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 22.03% to Rs 102.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 130.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 1364.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1184.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1364.531184.9716.7320.11174.83203.03138.11177.02102.05130.89

