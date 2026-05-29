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H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 42.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 1426.81 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 42.11% to Rs 85.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 1426.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1360.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.64% to Rs 330.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 5234.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5056.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1426.811360.89 5 5234.675056.18 4 OPM %16.6417.60 -19.3320.93 - PBDT109.68171.82 -36 571.17808.69 -29 PBT61.88134.37 -54 403.64664.32 -39 NP85.09146.98 -42 330.37505.47 -35

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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