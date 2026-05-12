Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra rises after bagging Rs 3,931-cr order from Welspun Enterprises

H.G. Infra rises after bagging Rs 3,931-cr order from Welspun Enterprises

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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H.G. Infra Engineering (HGIEL) rose 1.64% to Rs 629.70 after the company said that it has secured order worth Rs 3,931.11 crore from Welspun Enterprises.

The project entails the construction of a 6-lane (including partially elevated) highway corridor along with improvement of the existing road from Km 10+600 to Km 64+000 on the PuneShirur section of NH-753F in Maharashtra, covering a minimum design length of 53.40 km.

The order is scheduled to be executed within 36 months.

H.G. Infra Engineering (HGIEL) is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 18.1% to Rs 94.28 crore, despite a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.16 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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