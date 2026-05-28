H.G. Infra wins Jharkhand transmission project under boot model

H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC.

The company secured the project for the development of the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme Part C in Jharkhand under the tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The project involves establishing an inter-state transmission system on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for a period of 35 years. The awarded project carries annual transmission charges of Rs 1,145.34 million.

H.G. Infra Engineering (HGIEL) is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.