H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.17% to Rs 31.18 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills rose 20.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.17% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.1835.919.9710.222.202.321.411.521.020.85

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