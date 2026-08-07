H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.17% to Rs 31.18 croreNet profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills rose 20.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.17% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.1835.91 -13 OPM %9.9710.22 -PBDT2.202.32 -5 PBT1.411.52 -7 NP1.020.85 20
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