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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H. S. India standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the June 2026 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 41.99% to Rs 8.42 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 130.77% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.99% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.425.93 42 OPM %10.218.94 -PBDT0.710.34 109 PBT0.500.13 285 NP0.300.13 131

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

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