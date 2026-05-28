H. S. India standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 7.26 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 72.73% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.89% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 26.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.