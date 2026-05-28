Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H. S. India standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the March 2026 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 7.26 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 72.73% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.89% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 26.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.267.32 -1 26.0926.92 -3 OPM %18.4614.62 -14.1814.82 - PBDT1.250.85 47 3.022.79 8 PBT1.000.61 64 2.141.89 13 NP0.760.44 73 1.621.41 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Foundry Fuel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2026 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ceeta Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story