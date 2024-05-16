Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HAL jumps after recording PAT of Rs 4,309 cr in Q4 FY24

HAL jumps after recording PAT of Rs 4,309 cr in Q4 FY24

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rallied 7.99% to Rs 4517 after the company's consolidated jumped 52.19% to Rs 4308.68 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2831.19 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 18.36% YoY to Rs 14,788.75 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 5,795 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 2,843.66 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses declined 6.82% to Rs 9,918.78 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 10,644.99 crore in Q4 FY23. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 6,488.83 crore (up 30.72% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 1,390.62 crore (down 13.9% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.77% to Rs 7,620.95 crore on 12.83% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 30,381.08 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

