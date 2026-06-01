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Halder Venture reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 104.03% to Rs 299.91 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture reported to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.03% to Rs 299.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.47% to Rs 28.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.48% to Rs 646.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 844.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales299.91146.99 104 646.20844.47 -23 OPM %6.760.18 -4.325.09 - PBDT22.292.35 849 46.5844.78 4 PBT20.171.05 1821 40.4539.77 2 NP16.19-8.41 LP 28.7421.06 36

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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