Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.46% to Rs 108.24 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 62.44% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.46% to Rs 108.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.69% to Rs 24.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 463.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.