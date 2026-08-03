Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll 2026 UpdatesBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex TodayMV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.58% to Rs 138.69 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 90.00% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 138.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales138.69115.02 21 OPM %15.8814.54 -PBDT20.8414.50 44 PBT13.466.91 95 NP10.265.40 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 58.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 35.67% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Next Story