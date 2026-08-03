Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.58% to Rs 138.69 croreNet profit of Haldyn Glass rose 90.00% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 138.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales138.69115.02 21 OPM %15.8814.54 -PBDT20.8414.50 44 PBT13.466.91 95 NP10.265.40 90
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