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Haleos Labs consolidated net profit declines 85.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales decline 15.68% to Rs 75.14 crore

Net profit of Haleos Labs declined 85.19% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.68% to Rs 75.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.92% to Rs 17.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 333.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.1489.11 -16 333.79344.72 -3 OPM %5.548.33 -13.3913.07 - PBDT4.757.73 -39 40.6741.19 -1 PBT0.913.93 -77 25.2026.19 -4 NP0.442.97 -85 17.3120.11 -14

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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