Handloom Hackathon 2026 Launched to Drive Innovation, Sustainability and Technology Solutions for India's Handloom Sector

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, has launched Handloom Hackathon 2026 Weaving Innovation, a national innovation challenge aimed at harnessing technology, design, entrepreneurship and sustainable solutions to strengthen Indias handloom sector. The initiative is being organised as part of the celebrations of National Handloom Day 2026.

The Hackathon has been designed to encourage innovative solutions across a broad range of thematic areas, including product and design innovation, sustainability and circularity, digital technologies, market access, branding, supply chain efficiency, productivity enhancement, business development and social impact. The initiative seeks to foster closer collaboration between the handloom ecosystem and Indias innovation and startup ecosystem, while encouraging interdisciplinary problem-solving.