Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Handson Global Management (HGM) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Handson Global Management (HGM) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 129.95% to Rs 12.67 crore

Net loss of Handson Global Management (HGM) reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.95% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 164.71% to Rs 59.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.675.51 130 59.4822.47 165 OPM %-16.1018.69 --1.6516.42 - PBDT-0.981.43 PL 1.415.80 -76 PBT-1.791.18 PL -1.224.80 PL NP-2.151.32 PL -3.054.22 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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