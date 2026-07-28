Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 628.51 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 18.33% to Rs 67.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 628.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 549.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales628.51549.90 14 OPM %18.7117.10 -PBDT112.8399.23 14 PBT90.2076.87 17 NP67.6057.13 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 102.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Everest Industries consolidated net profit rises 6163.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story