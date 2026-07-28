Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 628.51 croreNet profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 18.33% to Rs 67.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 628.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 549.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales628.51549.90 14 OPM %18.7117.10 -PBDT112.8399.23 14 PBT90.2076.87 17 NP67.6057.13 18
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