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Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 423.84 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 23.55% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 423.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.78% to Rs 301.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 1546.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1408.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales423.84351.97 20 1546.341408.89 10 OPM %31.4629.06 -30.4428.87 - PBDT135.57109.85 23 491.03436.61 12 PBT111.0789.56 24 401.98359.55 12 NP83.5667.63 24 301.63267.44 13

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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