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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 39.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 39.23% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 449.42 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 39.23% to Rs 91.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 449.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 353.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales449.42353.80 27 OPM %31.3428.59 -PBDT148.87109.20 36 PBT122.6488.64 38 NP91.4665.69 39

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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