Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 38.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 2.41 croreNet profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 38.96% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.411.94 24 OPM %58.5157.22 -PBDT1.531.23 24 PBT1.331.04 28 NP1.070.77 39
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