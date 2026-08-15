Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.42% to Rs 34.60 croreNet profit of Hardwyn India declined 22.87% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.42% to Rs 34.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.6042.94 -19 OPM %13.0113.25 -PBDT4.225.57 -24 PBT3.705.15 -28 NP2.803.63 -23
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