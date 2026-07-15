Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd, Aditya Birla Money Ltd and Goa Carbon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2026.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd, Aditya Birla Money Ltd and Goa Carbon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2026.

Hardwyn India Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 15.56 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 121.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 243 shares in the past one month. Global Surfaces Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 31.96. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18692 shares in the past one month. Aditya Birla Money Ltd slipped 8.21% to Rs 143.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10979 shares in the past one month.